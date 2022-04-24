Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access One Day Trading Volume Tops $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.81 or 0.07394636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.17 or 1.00219134 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.