Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,149. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

