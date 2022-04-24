Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $418,911.46 and approximately $42,088.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.23 or 0.07312624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

