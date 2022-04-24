Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.88. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

