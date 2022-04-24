InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

INNV stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a P/E ratio of 166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 251,610 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 190,367 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 235.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

