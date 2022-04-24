Insider Buying: Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Purchases $11,150.00 in Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) Director Robert Letterio Oliva acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,358.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.24. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVOS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.