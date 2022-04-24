Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $206,800.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,122,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,989,783.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

