Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $27,890.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $37,288.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

