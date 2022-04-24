Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells $3,268,079.76 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

