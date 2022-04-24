Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $605.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,867,583 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.