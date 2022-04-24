Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,281 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $163,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

