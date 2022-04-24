International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,638. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

