Internet Computer Trading Down 5.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $122.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $16.30 or 0.00041068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,517,575 coins and its circulating supply is 225,151,809 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.