Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Barber Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 601.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 12.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $99,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,372,456. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

