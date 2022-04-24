iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after buying an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

