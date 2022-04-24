iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,604,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAWX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.