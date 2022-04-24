iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $41,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. 1,119,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

