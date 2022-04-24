iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 432.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.