iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

