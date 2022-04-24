iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

