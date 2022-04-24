iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $128.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

