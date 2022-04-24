iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.