Ispolink (ISP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ispolink

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

