JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 262,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

