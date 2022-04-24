JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($146.24) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($137.05).

SAF opened at €106.96 ($115.01) on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($99.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €106.02 and its 200 day moving average is €108.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

