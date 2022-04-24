JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €23.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €19.64 ($21.12) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($17.54) and a one year high of €23.68 ($25.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.64 and its 200-day moving average is €17.03.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

