JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €242.33 ($260.57).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €152.54 ($164.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €159.01 and a 200-day moving average of €175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($263.92).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

