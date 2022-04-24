JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Billion

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post sales of $30.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.22 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $30.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $124.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $128.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $133.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $140.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

