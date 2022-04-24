JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $159.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 103.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

