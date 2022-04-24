JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0666 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $486.42 million and approximately $82.28 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

