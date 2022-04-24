K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

