KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KALV. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

