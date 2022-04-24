Keb Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 2,631,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

