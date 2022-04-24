Keb Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

