Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $818,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

NYSE DE traded down $20.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.36 and its 200-day moving average is $373.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

