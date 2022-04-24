Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.62 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 263,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 8.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,596,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 159,497 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of DFUS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 128,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,151. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.
