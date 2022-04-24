Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.