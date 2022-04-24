Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

