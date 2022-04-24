KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KMPH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

