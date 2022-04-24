Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $127,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

