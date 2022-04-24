Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

