Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,103 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 2,705,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,589. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

