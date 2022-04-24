Keybank National Association OH Acquires 191,410 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $101,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 32,547,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,745,631. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

