Keybank National Association OH Acquires 633 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 844,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.