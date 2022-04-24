Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

