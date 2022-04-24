Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,190. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

