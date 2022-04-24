Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $182,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,878,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.