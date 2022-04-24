Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.10 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

