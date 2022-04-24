Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,979,000 after buying an additional 157,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

NYSE PRU traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $115.83. 1,421,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

