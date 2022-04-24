Keybank National Association OH Has $130.02 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $130,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

